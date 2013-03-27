US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow, S&P 500 end down slightly on Cyprus

NEW YORK, March 27 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Wednesday after early losses spurred by worries about the possible implications of Cyprus's bailout for other euro zone lenders.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.41 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,526.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.85 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,562.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.04 points, or 0.12 percent, at 3,256.52.