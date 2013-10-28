版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 04:08 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at record on Fed expectations

NEW YORK Oct 28 The S&P 500 index closed at another record high on Monday as expectations were high that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place at its meeting this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 1.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to end unofficially at 15,568.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.34 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,762.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3.23 points, or 0.08 percent, to close unofficially at 3,940.13.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐