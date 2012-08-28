版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat in light session

NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. stocks ended flat in another day of scarce activity on Tuesday after mixed economic data and as investors focused on an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.52 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,103.15. The S&P 500 Index dipped 1.12 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,409.32. The Nasdaq Composite rose 3.95 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,077.14.

