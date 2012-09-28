US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts best third quarter since 2010

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Wall Street closed its best third quarter since 2010 after a wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic reversal in equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy on Friday pushed stocks lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 48.84 points, or 0.36 percent, to end unofficially at 13,437.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 6.48 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,440.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.37 points, or 0.65 percent, to close unofficially at 3,116.23.
For the third quarter, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 percent, while the Dow rose 4.3 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 6.2 percent.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct