US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall Street ends up over 1 percent

NEW YORK May 29 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high volume.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 127.37 points, or 1.02 percent, to 12,582.20, according to the latest data. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 14.63 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,332.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 33.46 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,870.99.

