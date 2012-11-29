US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher as investors buy dips

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies drop on bets of U.S. rate hike

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 2 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday on growing expectations of a March U.S. interest rate increase that could reduce the allure of high-yielding assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have stressed in recent days that a rate hike could come as soon as this month. Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said an improving global economy and a solid U.S. recovery mean a raise will be "appropriate soon."