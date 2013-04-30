版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 04:11 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at a record; stocks up for April

NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks closed with slight gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at another all-time closing high on a rally in Apple and encouraging economic data.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 14,839.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.96 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,597.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 21.77 points, or 0.66 percent, to close unofficially at 3,328.79.

All three indexes ended with gains for the month.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐