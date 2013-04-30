US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at a record; stocks up for April

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces Q4 and full year financial results
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks closed with slight gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at another all-time closing high on a rally in Apple and encouraging economic data.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 14,839.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.96 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,597.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 21.77 points, or 0.66 percent, to close unofficially at 3,328.79.
All three indexes ended with gains for the month.
