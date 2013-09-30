US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down for day; posts gains for month, quarter

BRIEF-TSMC says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business
* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with just hours to go before a midnight deadline to avert a federal government shutdown, but major indexes ended September with solid monthly gains.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 128.57 points, or 0.84 percent, at 15,129.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.18 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,681.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.12 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,771.48.
All three indexes posted gains for the month and the quarter.
(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from its lowest in three months on Thursday after upbeat China trade data for March, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend. China's 2017 export outlook brightened considerably on Thursday as it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March and U.S. President Donald Trump softened his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. "Now that the Easter b
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.