US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down for day; posts gains for month, quarter

NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with just hours to go before a midnight deadline to avert a federal government shutdown, but major indexes ended September with solid monthly gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 128.57 points, or 0.84 percent, at 15,129.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.18 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,681.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.12 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,771.48.

All three indexes posted gains for the month and the quarter.
