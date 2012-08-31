US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on Bernanke comments

NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the country's stagnating job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further steps to strengthen the economy if necessary.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.13 points, or 0.69 percent, at 13,090.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.10 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.25 points, or 0.60 percent, at 3,066.96.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent.

For the month, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 rose 2 percent and the Nasdaq gained 4.3 percent.