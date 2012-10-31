US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mostly flat as post-Sandy trading resumes

NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. stocks closed little
changed on Wednesday after a forced two-day closure due to super
storm Sandy, as gains in utilities and financial shares offset
declines in the healthcare and technology sectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 10.75 points,
or 0.08 percent, to end unofficially at 13,096.46. The S&P 500
edged up 0.22 point, or 0.02 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,412.16. The Nasdaq Composite fell
10.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to close unofficially at
2,977.23.
For the month of October, the Dow fell 2.5 percent, the S&P
500 lost 2 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 4.5 percent.