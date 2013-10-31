US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as Fed uncertainty weighs

NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday on
caution a day after the Federal Reserve kept its economic
stimulus in place but failed to match some market expectations
of extending accommodative policy into 2014.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 73.01 points or
0.47 percent, to end unofficially at 15,545.75. The S&P 500
lost 6.77 points or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially
at 1,756.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.914 points
or 0.28 percent, to close unofficially at 3,919.706.
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed October with
gains. The Dow added 2.8 percent, the S&P 500 gained 4.5 percent
and the Nasdaq rose 3.9 percent for the month.