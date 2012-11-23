US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech shares lead Wall St rally, S&P retakes 1,400

BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Q4 revenue rose 9 pct to $39.4 mln
NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. stocks rose for a fifth straight day during a holiday-shortened, thin trading session on Friday, as investors picked up recently beaten down shares of large technology companies.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 172.79 points, or 1.35 percent, to 13,009.68. The S&P 500 Index added 18.12 points, or 1.30 percent, to 1,409.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 40.30 points, or 1.38 percent, to 2,966.85.
For the week, the Dow gained 3.3 percent, the S&P added 3.6 percent and the Nasdaq rose 4 percent.
The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 and the Dow above 13,000 for the first time since Nov. 6.
