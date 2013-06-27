US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add modestly to gains after data

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer says entered into exclusive discussions with Castik Capital for transport services unit
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stock index futures slightly added to earlier gains on Thursday as jobless claims fell from the prior week and personal income rose more than expected in May.
S&P 500 futures rose 10.1 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 59 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17.5 points.
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
* Cleantech Solutions International regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.