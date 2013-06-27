版本:
2013年 6月 27日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add modestly to gains after data

NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stock index futures slightly added to earlier gains on Thursday as jobless claims fell from the prior week and personal income rose more than expected in May.

S&P 500 futures rose 10.1 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 59 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17.5 points.
