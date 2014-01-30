版本:
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on Facebook, GDP data

NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stocks soared on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and other tech companies, as well as data showing the U.S. economy was on solid footing in the fourth quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 109.82 points, or 0.70 percent, to end unofficially at 15,848.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 19.99 points, or 1.13 percent, to close unofficially at 1,794.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 71.69 points, or 1.77 percent, to close unofficially at 4,123.13.
