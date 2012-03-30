版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes strongest quarter in more than 2 yrs

NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. stocks ended their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming consumer staples and health care sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 66.22 points, or 0.50 percent, to end unofficially at 13,212.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.19 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,408.47. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 3.79 points, or 0.12 percent, to close unofficially at 3,091.57.

For the quarter, the Dow rose 8.1 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 12 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 18.7 percent.

