US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on manufacturing data

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks ended higher on
Monday, starting the second quarter with a bang. The S&P 500
climbed to a fresh four-year closing high as manufacturing data
from the United States and China helped support the outlook for
economic growth.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 52.45 points, or 0.40 percent, to end
unofficially at 13,264.49 - its highest close since Dec. 31,
2007. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.42
points, or 0.74 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,418.89, its
highest close since mid-May 2008. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 28.13 points, or 0.91 percent, to close
unofficially at 3,119.70.