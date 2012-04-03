US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, April 3 The S&P 500 ended its worst
day in a week on Tuesday, retreating from four-year highs after
the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide
more economic stimulus.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average slipped 65.32 points, or 0.49 percent, to end
unofficially at 13,199.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
fell 5.79 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially
at 1,413.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 6.13
points, or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 3,113.57.