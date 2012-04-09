US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sinks in wake of jobs report

NEW YORK, April 9 The Dow and the S&P 500
extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took
their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which
raised new concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed below its 50-day
moving average for the first time since Dec. 19.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 130.55
points, or 1.00 percent, to end unofficially at 12,929.59. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 15.88 points, or 1.14
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,382.20. The Nasdaq
Composite Index lost 33.42 points, or 1.08 percent, to
close unofficially at 3,047.08.