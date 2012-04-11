US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends higher on strong earnings start

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, April 11 An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq below key technical levels.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.54 points, or 0.70 percent, to end unofficially at 12,805.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.13 points, or 0.75 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,368.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.24 points, or 0.84 percent, to close unofficially at 3,016.46.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, March 1 Overseas investors increased buying of emerging markets debt and equities last month to an estimated $17.1 billion, buoyed by largely positive political and economic news from the sector, the Institute for International Finance (IIF) said Wednesday.
* Mdc partners - one of co’s subsidiary agencies received subpoena from u.s. Doj antitrust division concerning ongoing investigation of production practices in advertising industry