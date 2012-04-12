US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends up more than 1 pct

NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks notched a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 180.73 points, or 1.41 percent, at 12,986.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 18.83 points, or 1.38 percent, at 1,387.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.65 points, or 1.28 percent, at 3,055.11.