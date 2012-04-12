版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 13日 星期五 04:02 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends up more than 1 pct

NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks notched a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 180.73 points, or 1.41 percent, at 12,986.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 18.83 points, or 1.38 percent, at 1,387.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.65 points, or 1.28 percent, at 3,055.11.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐