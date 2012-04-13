US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts worst 2 weeks since November

NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. stocks closed their
worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as
disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global
recovery was flagging.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 136.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to end
unofficially at 12,849.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 17.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 44.22 points, or 1.45 percent, to close unofficially at
3,011.33.
For this week, the Dow was down 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 was
down 2 percent and the Nasdaq was down 2.2 percent. Those losses
were piled on top of the declines in the previous
holiday-shortened week, when the Dow fell 1.1 percent, the S&P
500 slid 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.4 percent.