US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on Europe worry, Wal-Mart

| NEW YORK, April 23

NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.55 points, or 0.79 percent, at 12,926.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.60 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,366.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.00 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,970.45

