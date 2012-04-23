US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on Europe worry, Wal-Mart

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.55 points, or 0.79 percent, at 12,926.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.60 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,366.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.00 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,970.45
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.