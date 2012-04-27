US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings boost Wall St to close stellar week

NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. stocks rose on Friday to
post their best weekly gains in more than a month as
stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon and Expedia
reinforced confidence in corporate strength.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 23.69 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 13,228.31. The S&P 500 Index gained
3.38 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,403.36. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 18.59 points, or 0.61 percent, to 3,069.20.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.5 percent, the S&P gained 1.8
percent, and the Nasdaq added 2.3 percent. The weekly gains were
the largest for the Dow and S&P since mid March and the best for
the Nasdaq since early February.