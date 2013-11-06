US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P close higher on Microsoft, Europe

GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria, North Korea tensions rise

LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors turned to the safety of gold, government bonds and the yen on Tuesday as concerns mounted about possible U.S. military strikes in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula. Signals from Washington that it was prepared to take further action against the Syrian government if it thought it was using chemical weapons was the main driver, with uncertainty about forthcoming elections in France also simmering. Gold hit its highest since November, emerging m