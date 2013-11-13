US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end at record highs as Macy's lifts Wall St

NEW YORK Nov 13 The Dow and the S&P 500 closed
at record highs on Wednesday after Macy's strong results
relieved anxiety about how retailers will fare during the
holiday season and spurred a rally in consumer discretionary
shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.96 points or
0.45 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,821.63. The S&P
500 gained 14.31 points or 0.81 percent, to close
unofficially at 1,782, which also is a nominal record high. The
Nasdaq Composite added 45.655 points or 1.16 percent, to
finish unofficially at 3,965.575.