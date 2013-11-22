US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends above 1,800 for first time

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with healthcare stocks leading the way higher and the S&P 500 closing above 1,800 for the first time ever.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.78 points, or 0.34 percent, to end unofficially at 16,064.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.91 points, or 0.50 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,804.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 22.50 points, or 0.57 percent, to close unofficially at 3,991.65.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1 percent. It was the seventh straight week of gains for both the Dow and the S&P 500.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.