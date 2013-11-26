US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq closes above 4,000 for first time in 13 years

NEW YORK Nov 26 The Nasdaq composite index closed above 4,000 on Tuesday for the first time since 2000 as the Dow and the S&P 500 ended little changed.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.26 point, at 16,072.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.28 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,802.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.18 points, or 0.58 percent, at 4,017.75.