US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower; mining sector falls

BRIEF-Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance
* Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance to provide medical image analysis and management services for clinical trials
NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with investors unable to find new reasons to keep pushing the market higher after eight straight weeks of gains, while mining companies' shares fell alongside a slide in precious metal prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.83 points, or 0.48 percent, to end unofficially at 16,008.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.92 points, or 0.27 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,800.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 14.63 points, or 0.36 percent, to close unofficially at 4,045.26.
* March total adv for options was 6.9 million versus 5.8 million
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Twitter co-founder Ev Williams said on Thursday he is selling a minority of his shares in the social media company, which has been losing ground to Facebook and other fast-growing rivals.