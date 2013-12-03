US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down for third session

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. stocks fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, dropping from record levels in a broad decline as investors took profits amid signs of a weak holiday shopping season.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 94.15 points, or 0.59 percent, to end unofficially at 15,914.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 5.75 points, or 0.32 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,795.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 8.06 points, or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 4,037.20.
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.