US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end down for 4th straight session

NEW YORK Dec 4 The Dow and the S&P 500 closed down for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as uncertainty grew over when the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.85 points, or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 15,889.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 2.34 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,792.81. But the Nasdaq Composite Index eked out a tiny gain of 0.80 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to close unofficially at 4,038.00.
