US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up slightly; investors seek clues on Fed

NEW YORK Dec 9 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as investors awaited more clues from the Federal Reserve on whether the U.S. central bank will soon begin to wind down its economic stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5.52 points, or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,025.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.28 points, or 0.18 percent, to close unofficially at 1,808.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 6.23 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 4,068.75.

