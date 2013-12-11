US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower in broad-based selloff

BRIEF-Atico Mining says produced 2,550 ounces of gold in Q1
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in broad-based selling as traders locked in recent gains after a provisional budget deal out of Washington removed one of the near-term reasons for the Federal Reserve to continue its current pace of economic stimulus.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 129.60 points, or 0.81 percent, to end unofficially at 15,843.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 20.40 points, or 1.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,782.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 56.68 points, or 1.40 percent, to close unofficially at 4,003.81.
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
* The Weather Company and Lyft collaborate to provide personalized recommendations for made for samsung app users
BRASILIA, April 11 A Brazilian supreme court justice has ordered investigations into 71 sitting lawmakers and nine ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet allegedly linked to the country's biggest-ever corruption scandal, Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.