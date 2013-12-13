US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; posts declines for the week

NEW YORK Dec 13 U.S. stocks ended nearly flat on Friday after a three-day drop but logged their worst week in nearly four months on concern the Federal Reserve could signal a more hawkish stance in next week's policy-setting meeting.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.93 points or 0.1 percent, to 15,755.36, the S&P 500 lost 0.18 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,775.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.572 points or 0.06 percent, to 4,000.975.