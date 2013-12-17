版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends slightly lower ahead of Fed decision

NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets before the results of a Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting, which could help answer when the central bank will begin trimming its stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.99 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,874.58, the S&P 500 lost 5.52 points or 0.31 percent, to 1,781.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.854 points or 0.15 percent, to 4,023.663.
