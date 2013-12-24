版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends slightly higher in short session

NEW YORK Dec 24 U.S. stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday as investors exercised restraint from making big bets ahead of the Christmas Day holiday, with the Dow and S&P 500 once again setting record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.32 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,357.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.25 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,833.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.51 points, or 0.16 percent, at 4,155.42.
