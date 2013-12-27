US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed, ends up for week

Dec 27 U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on
Friday, with some key technology companies eroding recent gains
after investors took a break from a rally that has pushed stocks
to all-time highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.47 points or
0.01 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,478.41. The S&P 500
dipped just 0.62 or a point, or 0.03 percent, to close
unofficially at 1,841.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped
10.586 points or 0.25 percent, to end unofficially at 4,156.594.
For the week, the Dow unofficially rose 1.6 percent, while
the S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.3
percent.