US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on 1st trading day of 2014

BRIEF-Juneyao Airlines to acquire 10 Boeing aircraft, sell financial leasing JV
* Says it plans to buy 10 B787-9 aircrafts from Boeing , catalogue price of each aircraft at $257 million
NEW YORK Jan 2 U.S. stocks fell on their first day of trading in 2014 as investors booked profits in the wake of the S&P 500's best yearly advance since 1997, with many of last year's strongest performers down on the day.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 134.67 points or 0.81 percent, to 16,441.99, the S&P 500 lost 16.33 points or 0.88 percent, to 1,832.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.521 points or 0.8 percent, to 4,143.069.
* Says EMA grants accelerated assessment for Abbvie's investigational HCV Regimen Of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir
LONDON, Jan 24 The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union.