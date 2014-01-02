版本:
2014年 1月 3日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on 1st trading day of 2014

NEW YORK Jan 2 U.S. stocks fell on their first day of trading in 2014 as investors booked profits in the wake of the S&P 500's best yearly advance since 1997, with many of last year's strongest performers down on the day.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 134.67 points or 0.81 percent, to 16,441.99, the S&P 500 lost 16.33 points or 0.88 percent, to 1,832.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.521 points or 0.8 percent, to 4,143.069.

