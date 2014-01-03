US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends nearly flat after Fed comments

NEW YORK Jan 3 U.S. stocks ended a volatile session mostly flat on Friday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials that raised questions about how quickly the central bank will end its stimulus program.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.64 points or 0.17 percent, to 16,469.99, the S&P 500 lost 0.62 points or 0.03 percent, to 1,831.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.163 points or 0.27 percent, to 4,131.906.