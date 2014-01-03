版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 4日 星期六 05:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends nearly flat after Fed comments

NEW YORK Jan 3 U.S. stocks ended a volatile session mostly flat on Friday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials that raised questions about how quickly the central bank will end its stimulus program.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.64 points or 0.17 percent, to 16,469.99, the S&P 500 lost 0.62 points or 0.03 percent, to 1,831.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.163 points or 0.27 percent, to 4,131.906.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐