RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat after Fed minutes

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 8 The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on
Wednesday as equity indexes had a muted reaction to the minutes
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, while
Micron's strong results helped boost the Nasdaq.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 68.20 points or 0.41 percent, to end
unofficially at 16,462.74. The S&P 500 dipped 0.38 of a
point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,837.49. The
Nasdaq Composite added 12.43 points or 0.30 percent, to
close unofficially at 4,165.611.