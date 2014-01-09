版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat before U.S. payrolls data

NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday in a choppy session ahead of Friday's payrolls report, which may provide insights into whether the Federal Reserve may announce another cut to quantitative easing at its meeting this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.98 points or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 16,444.76. The S&P 500 gained 0.63 of a point or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,838.12. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.417 points or 0.23 percent, to close unofficially at 4,156.194.
