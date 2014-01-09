US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat before U.S. payrolls data

NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. stocks ended little changed
on Thursday in a choppy session ahead of Friday's payrolls
report, which may provide insights into whether the Federal
Reserve may announce another cut to quantitative easing at its
meeting this month.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.98 points or
0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 16,444.76. The S&P 500
gained 0.63 of a point or 0.03 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,838.12. The Nasdaq Composite dropped
9.417 points or 0.23 percent, to close unofficially at
4,156.194.