US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down sharply ahead of earnings

NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. stocks fell on Monday on caution ahead of an onslaught of corporate results as negative pre-announcements pile up, leaving a lackluster profit growth outlook.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 177.57 points or 1.08 percent, to 16,259.48; the S&P 500 lost 23.25 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,819.12; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.36 points, or 1.47 percent, to 4,113.304.