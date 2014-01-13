US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down sharply ahead of earnings

BRIEF-Amaya pays additional $75 mln on Rational Group deferred purchase price
* Amaya pays additional $75 million on Rational Group deferred purchase price
NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. stocks fell on Monday on caution ahead of an onslaught of corporate results as negative pre-announcements pile up, leaving a lackluster profit growth outlook.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 177.57 points or 1.08 percent, to 16,259.48; the S&P 500 lost 23.25 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,819.12; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.36 points, or 1.47 percent, to 4,113.304.
* Novan inc- in general, all doses of SB204 were well tolerated and not associated with any significant safety issues in these trials
* Eldorado Resorts - Co, Isle Of Capri casinos received all consents, approvals from state gaming commissions to consummate previously announced merger