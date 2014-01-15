US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record closing high

MOVES-Citigroup appoints Knittel from Deutsche
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.
NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending at an all-time closing high after strong earnings from Bank of America and data signaled that the economy is improving.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 108.08 points or 0.66 percent, to end unofficially at 16,481.94. The S&P 500 gained 9.50 points or 0.52 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,848.38. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.868 points or 0.76 percent, to close unofficially at 4,214.884.
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.
* Sees Q2 2017 organic revenue growth of 2 percent to 3 percent
* Tyler Technologies signs $36 million agreement with Cook County, Illinois, for Odyssey Solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: