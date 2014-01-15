版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record closing high

NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending at an all-time closing high after strong earnings from Bank of America and data signaled that the economy is improving.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 108.08 points or 0.66 percent, to end unofficially at 16,481.94. The S&P 500 gained 9.50 points or 0.52 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,848.38. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.868 points or 0.76 percent, to close unofficially at 4,214.884.
