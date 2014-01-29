版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 05:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after Fed statement

NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, hitting session lows after the Federal Reserve stuck with its plan to scale back stimulus even in the midst of emerging market turmoil.

The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 189.71 points, or 1.19 percent, to end unofficially at 15,738.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 18.30 points, or 1.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,774.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 46.53 points, or 1.14 percent, to close unofficially at 4,051.43.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐