US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after Fed statement

NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, hitting session lows after the Federal Reserve stuck with its plan to scale back stimulus even in the midst of emerging market turmoil.

The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 189.71 points, or 1.19 percent, to end unofficially at 15,738.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 18.30 points, or 1.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,774.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 46.53 points, or 1.14 percent, to close unofficially at 4,051.43.