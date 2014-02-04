版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up a day after sharp selloff

NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, buoyed by encouraging earnings, as the market attempted to stabilize in the wake of its largest selloff in months a day earlier.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.44 points or 0.47 percent, to end unofficially at 15,445.24. The S&P 500 gained 13.31 points or 0.76 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,755.20. The Nasdaq Composite added 34.562 points or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially at 4,031.52.
