US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 post 2014's biggest one-day percentage gain

NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks rose the most so far this year on Thursday after a drop in applications for unemployment insurance boosted confidence in the economy, and as Disney's results overshot expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 187.14 points or 1.21 percent, to 15,627.37, the S&P 500 gained 21.76 points or 1.24 percent, to 1,773.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.57 points or 1.14 percent, to 4,057.122.
