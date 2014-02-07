US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises despite weak January jobs data

EMA panel recommends nod for Sanofi, Regeneron's arthritis drug
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its first weekly gain in four as the impact of a weak reading on the labor market was dulled by harsh weather conditions and traders focused on expectations of further economic strength.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.55 points or 1.06 percent, to end unofficially at 15,794.08. The S&P 500 gained 23.59 points or 1.33 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,797.02. The Nasdaq Composite added 68.739 points or 1.69 percent, to close unofficially at 4,125.861.
For the week, all three indexes rose, with the Dow up 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 up 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq up 0.5 percent.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives positive CHMP opinion recommending approval of Opdivo (Nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer
