US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up for a 4th session as Fed policy intact

NEW YORK Feb 11 Wall Street rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as Congress agreed to advance legislation extending U.S. borrowing authority and the Federal Reserve held off from making any changes to its schedule for trimming stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 189.83 points or 1.2 percent, to 15,991.62, the S&P 500 gained 19.72 points or 1.1 percent, to 1,819.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.871 points or 1.03 percent, to 4,191.045.
