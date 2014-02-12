US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Procter weighs on Wall Street, Nasdaq extends rally

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
NEW YORK Feb 12 The Dow and S&P 500 ticked lower on Wednesday, weighed down by Procter & Gamble's outlook revision, though some positive earnings limited the declines and assuaged concerns that the market had become stretched after a four-day rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.83 points, or 0.19 percent, to end unofficially at 15,963.94. The S&P 500 dipped 0.49 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,819.26. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.243 points, or 0.24 percent, to close unofficially at 4,201.288.
The Nasdaq rose for a fifth straight session and posted its strongest five-day run since December 2011.
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.
* NXP Semiconductors divests stake in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Ltd.