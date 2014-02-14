版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 05:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up for second week; soft data dismissed

NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with major indexes notching a second straight week of gains as investors were once again willing to overlook some soft economic data stemming from bad weather.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126.73 points or 0.79 percent, to end unofficially at 16,154.32. The S&P 500 gained 8.78 points or 0.48 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,838.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.354 points or 0.08 percent, to close unofficially at 4,244.025.

For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 rose 2.3 percent each and the Nasdaq added 2.9 percent.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐