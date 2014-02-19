US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after late selloff on Fed view

BRIEF-Simon Property Group Q1 FFO per share $2.74
* Simon Property Group reports first quarter 2017 results and 9.4% year-over-year increase in quarterly dividend
NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in a late selloff as minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy-setting meeting indicated that stimulus will continue to be trimmed unless there is a big economic surprise.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 89.84 points or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 16,040.56. The S&P 500 lost 12.01 points or 0.65 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,828.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.83 points or 0.82 percent, to close unofficially at 4,237.954.
The S&P 500 faced technical resistance as it traded within a point of its all-time closing high set last month.
* Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Ningbo Xinyang Shipping Co, Ltd
* Williams-Sonoma - Williams Sonoma launches food collaboration with Trisha Yearwood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: